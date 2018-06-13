Clear

Coffee With a Cop surprise

today! they made personal cards for each officer. they even drew pictures for the "k-9" dogs. you can see the kids surprising officers there on your screen. it's just one of many sweet moments that happened at "coffee with a cop" today. this is an event that happens "4" times a year. it leaves a lasting impression for law enforcement. "it's very heart warming to see these kids look up to police officers and not scared of us. taking time out of their busy day to present us with something that's important, it's very heart warming" people young and old made an appearance at starbucks for the event. if you missed today's opportunity -- the next meet and greet will be september "12th". [b12]x cont coverage-open a vigo county family is raising awareness for several life-threatening
