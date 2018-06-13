Speech to Text for Griffin Bike Park's military event

a bike park in vigo county hopes to spend the next week honoring people who serve our country. news 10's garrett brown joins us live from the "griffin bike park". he explains how park leaders are thanking these men and women. yes im here at the bike park which is currently closed due to the trails being too wet. but soon they will be back open again just in time for a weeklong event. one that the park hopes will become a new tradition for the community. since opening in 20-16 the park has seen visitors from all over the country. all sharing a appreciation of bike riding and supporting our troops. "alaska, new york, canada, california, florida, west virgina, wisconsin i mean, i don't even know how many states we've missed but forty thousand visits over the last year." next week, the park will celebrate with "vigo county salutes week." each day will be a new event thanking those whom serve our country. one of these events will be a ground breaking event for the warrior trail. it's a trail specifically made for disable veterans to enjoy. "that will probably take us another six months to complete we already have a large portion of it done. we're connecting up pieces so it will be one complete circle where you can go around and come all the way through." retired lieutenant general william jerry boykin will also visit the park. he plans to relate his experiences with others who are still serving. "it is a passion of mine to let them know that they are not forgotten, their sacrifice is not forgotten. so i was obviously honored to be asked to come up and speak." park leaders hope visitors will keep in mind the meaning of this event -- honoring sacrifice. "i hope they realize that the price of freedom is a great one and that those men and women that are serving us today need to be thought about and prayed about more than they are. sometimes we take it for granted." now this isnt a fundraising event. but one of the events will be raising enough money to install restrooms and showers on the park grounds. if you would like to learn more about all the events taking place next week check out our website at wthitv.com. reporting live from griffin bike park, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.