Speech to Text for I-74 construction accident kills Terre Haute man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

accident in montgomery county, indiana. it happened yesterday at interstate 74 at the 39 mile marker. that's the exit for state road 32. police say a large beam fell on an employee. emergency workers and employees on site tried life saving techniques.. but were unsuccessful. the montgomery county sherrifs office does not believe drugs and alcohol were factors. officials are withholding the worker's name until they notify the famly.