Speech to Text for Woman featured on Crime Stoppers arrested

woman fell through a ceiling during a police search. news 10 featured "ashley sharp" in our crime stoppers report last week. police had a warrant out for her arrest for theft and escape. yesterday afternoon, the park county sheriff's office says police found "sharp" in th attic of a home. the sheriff's office told us she refused to comply with the officer's commands, and threatened them. police arrested her after she fell through the ceiling while trying to get out of the attic. deputies also arrested "gary bland" and "chad glaze". police say "bland" told them th wanted woman wasn't on the property. "bland" and "glaze" both face charges for drugs and assisting a criminal. the investigation of an officer-involved