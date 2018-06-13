Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Jun 13 09:49:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 09:49:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

shower. more sunshine will also begin to show up, too. then a clear and cool night with lows at 59. tomorrow looks really nice; mainly sunny and 85 with low humidity! a few more clouds tomorrow night, low at 63. get ready for some 90 degree days for the weekend. still to come -- miss indiana competitors.. are focused on the crown ! this weekend -- is the big competition. but before they get on stage, they're reacting to a new change, regarding... swim-suits.
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

