Parke Co home considered a total loss after early morning fire

A Parke County home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire. It happened around 7:30 Wednesday Morning, in Bellmore. Fire chief Jason Games told us one person was inside at the time, thankfully, the person got out okay. Several first responders were on-hand to get the fire out quickly. The Red Cross was also called in to assist the homeowners. We're working to find out why this structure caught fire.