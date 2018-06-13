Clear

Man arrested in connection to death of two year old child

Few details are available about the death of a two-year-old child in Vincennes.

Posted: Wed Jun 13 09:38:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 09:38:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Man arrested in connection to death of two year old child

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was arrested in connection to death of two year old child. few details are being released right now. this happened in vincennes. "29"-year-old -- "la-quentin - bree-land" was arrested tuesday night. he is charged with reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent, and aggravated battery resulting in the death of a child. according to the knox county coroner -- an autopsy will happen this afternoon. police are expected to release more information -- later today. an investigation is on-going at this time. we continue to follow another tragic incident.. involving a "2"
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It