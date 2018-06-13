Speech to Text for Man arrested in connection to death of two year old child

was arrested in connection to death of two year old child. few details are being released right now. this happened in vincennes. "29"-year-old -- "la-quentin - bree-land" was arrested tuesday night. he is charged with reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent, and aggravated battery resulting in the death of a child. according to the knox county coroner -- an autopsy will happen this afternoon. police are expected to release more information -- later today. an investigation is on-going at this time. we continue to follow another tragic incident.. involving a "2"