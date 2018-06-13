Speech to Text for Indiana Motorcycle Scavenger Hunt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dash 4 cash motorcycle scavenger hunt 4248 w us highway 40, greencastle, indiana motorcycle scavenger hunt to raise $ for service dogs! this year we will explore putnam county and surrounding counties, while taking fun pictures of required items. come help us raise $ for children's service dogs! great, fun filled day! good food, awesome live music by the melinda k band, great vendors, wonderful auction items and amazing children who will benefit greatly from all money raised! we are working for diabetic and autistic service dogs this year! please join us! 672-4090 facebook: krambo's 9th dash 4 cash krampe. krambo's 9th dash 4 cash motorcycle scavenger hunt 4248 w us highway 40, greencastle, indiana motorcycle scavenger hunt to raise $ for service dogs! this year we will explore putnam county and surrounding counties, while taking fun pictures of required items. come help us raise $ for children's service dogs! great, fun filled day! good food, awesome live music by the melinda k band, great vendors, wonderful auction items and amazing children who will benefit greatly from all money raised! we are working for diabetic and autistic service dogs this year! please join us! 672-4090 facebook: krambo's 9th dash 4 cash krampe. krambo's 9th dash 4 cash motorcycle scavenger hunt 4248 w us highway 40, greencastle, indiana motorcycle scavenger hunt to raise $ for service dogs! this year we will explore putnam county