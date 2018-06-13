Speech to Text for Terre Haute leads state initiative with new opioid treatment program

opioid treatment program. you'll find it -- right here in terre haute! governor eric holcomb granted a license -- for "5" treatment facilities. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why -- this location is more effective than most. //////// this center on first street in terre haute just opened their doors last month. their success -- is already breaking ground. we're talking about "100" people who are taking advantage of this brand new program. western indiana recovery services believes in a "big picture" approach. when a patient walks through the door for the first time -- it's not one doctor visit and they're on their way. they are meeting with a doctor -- counselor -- nurses -- program director to understand their addiction. the treatment is "3-fold". addicts get medical help -- with methodone. that's part one. counselors also spend one-on-one time with each person. then -- the third element to recovery... is group therapy. doctor jennifer hutchens says addicts are more likely to stay sober with this "3-part" treatment. "there are individuals who i know - i know in my heart - would be dead if it wasn't for this program... from overdose. there are people who i know wouldn't have their kids if it wasn't for this program" we're goingto break down where the opioid treatment center plans to go from here. they know -- the need is still out there. their plan for intervention -- next 30 minutes. a long-time environmental leader in the community -- has died. "max miller" spent decades treatment centers in indiana. the focus??? ending opioid addiction. this statewide initiative -- is starting in terre haute! news 10's kiley thomas is live from the new opioid treatment program to explain how. //////// we told you earlier this morning -- this type of treatment in the wabash valley is brand new. it takes a "3-part" approach to fight opioid addiction. patients get medical help. they see counselors. addicts also participate in group therapy to know they're not alone in their fight. we can't show you patients who go through this program because it's confidiental. we can tell you -- 100 people are reaching out for their services. the recovery rate is already higher than treatment centers that just focus on medical help. but doctors know there are more people in crisis that need treatment. you can call -- or just walk right in to see if you are eligible for their services. we've listed how to do on our website at wthi tv dot com.