Posted: Wed Jun 13 03:21:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 03:30:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Wednesday: Becoming sunny. Hot and humid. High: 85° Wednesday night: Clear, cooler and less humid. Low: 59° Thursday: Mainly sunny. Nice. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: The weather system that brought our days of rain and severe weather is exiting the area. A cold front behind all of that will be the last feature to move through. While it could create a few isolated afternoon showers, the atmosphere is desperately seeking balance. Sunshine will begin to prevail and generally pleasant conditions will arive. The high looks to stick around for a few days, so to will the sunshine.
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
