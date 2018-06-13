Speech to Text for Bring on the sun...and heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. west wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. [d3]kevin throws to break no knock on wood. i'll be there. i'll be playing. i of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. west wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. wednesday night mostly clear, with a of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. west wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. west wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. no knock on wood. i'll be there. i'll be playing. i of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. west wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. no knock on wood. i'll be there. i'll be playing. i