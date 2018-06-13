Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

De'Avion Washington working on his game

Former THS star ready to contribute for Sycamores

Posted: Tue Jun 12 19:29:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 19:29:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for De'Avion Washington working on his game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into his indiana state dorm sunday and is already working out with the sycamores.... the incoming freshman is working hard in the gym hoping he can make a impact right away for the trees..... i've been in the gym working on my three point game. hopefully i can bring to my sycamores my three-point attack, so when j-b drives and kicks it out, i can knock it down. so they can trust me knocking a three down. i'm really excited to just get up there with the guys and compete with them. here's a look at the answer to today's
Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front and then better weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It