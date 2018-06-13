Speech to Text for De'Avion Washington working on his game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into his indiana state dorm sunday and is already working out with the sycamores.... the incoming freshman is working hard in the gym hoping he can make a impact right away for the trees..... i've been in the gym working on my three point game. hopefully i can bring to my sycamores my three-point attack, so when j-b drives and kicks it out, i can knock it down. so they can trust me knocking a three down. i'm really excited to just get up there with the guys and compete with them. here's a look at the answer to today's