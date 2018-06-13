Speech to Text for Postcards to Congress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and they're taking that battle to the people who represent you. news 10 stopped by java haute in terre haute today. that's where we found "terre haute teens for action". it's a group that focuses on social justice. today members were writing postcards to congress. they say the goal was to show people lawmakers are more accessible than they think. "it's really important for teens to just get involved and to know what their politicians stand for and to know that their voice can be heard. even if they can't vote they still are able to raise issues and bring conversations up in the community." you can stay up to date on the plans for terre haute teens for action. we've posted a link of their facebook page on our website. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com. now to the weather