Speech to Text for Hundreds of kids added to Clay County Youth Program

ensure local children have full bellies but say they need your help. the clay county youth food program provides meals to hungry kids during summer break... and the need is great. news 10's heather good spoke with volunteers as they prepared meals tonight. she has more on how you can help. food program organizers say 4-hundred kids were signed up for help earlier this month. now... more than 7-hundred are asking for food assistance. volunteers are meeting the need but say it's an uphill battle and they need your help, too. covered: "if we're not there then they don't get fed." high school freshman clara thompson has been preparing meals for needy kids in clay county for years. volunteer clara thompson says, "i'm rolling the sandwiches after they get the turkey and cheese put on them." clara is part of the clay county youth food program night crew. she packs sandwich wrap... cookies ... and other items alongside fellow volunteers inside first baptist church in brazil three nights a week. the food is later delivered to area children. clara says the need is great. volunteer clara thompson says, "they wouldn't be fed if we weren't there whether their parents don't work or you know they're home by themselves all day and they're too young to make meals. really no matter what their problem is, they're all hungry." area children depend on the program ... and the program depends on the community. it is funded with donations through the clay county ymca. volunteer organizer lisa beyers explains it costs a thousand dollars a day to feed more than 7-hundred kids. organizer lisa beyers says, "we're very good with our money. we use catholic charities food bank in terre haute. they are very good with us, helping us, finding the product we need." beyers says your donations and time make a difference. organizer lisa beyers says, "i'm not solving poverty. i'm not solving the drug problem that's caused a lot of the poverty. i don't think anybody here would say, yeah, we're solving anything like that but, personally, a hungry kid is not an acceptable symptom of a big problem." clara says she'll keep serving up meals until kids like her don't have to worry they'll go hungry. volunteer clara thompson says, "we need to feed the kids. they can't feed themselves." there are two fundraisers happening this week to benefit the clay county youth food program. one is this weekend on lemonade day and the other is a ribfest this thursday. we've got all those details and the volunteer schedule on our website. in brazil, heather good, news 10. a local summer camp is also fighting food