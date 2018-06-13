Speech to Text for Danny Etling learning during OTAs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to an end... new england was in the final week of their voluntary ota's.... the organization today decided to cancel their final two ota's ... that means the next time danny etling will practice with the pats is training camp at the end of july.... the former terre haute south quarterback, who was taken in the seventh round of this years nfl draft by new england will be trying to make the patriots roster behind tom brady and brian hoyer.... the rookie says he's giving 100 percent to everything he's doing right now! one meeting at a time, one one snap at a time. continue to try and progress and learn the system. keep trying to work hard and become player i want to be. that's going to take a lot of work. doing my job and learning what that is. main thing is being more consistent. with his indiana all-star experience behind him now de'avion washington is ready for the next phase of his basketball career.... the former terre haute south star moved