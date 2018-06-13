Speech to Text for Andrew Luck throwing at practice

believe it in my bones. that was a very confident andrew luck today telling the media he'll be ready for the colts week one opener in september against the bengals .... to be honest its been awhile since we've seen the indianapolis qb have that kind of swagger... now earlier today.... luck at the colts ota's threw a football in front of the media for the first time since last october ..... he made about 20-25 throws with a college sized football.... luck hasn't played since week 17 of the 2016 season after having right shoulder surgery.... the qb admitted the road back has been tough both mentally and physically, but he wants colts fans to know he's very close to returning! i've thrown a real football. the duke, whatever you want to call it. i picked it up and threw it and it felt great. honestly there was a mental block to doing it. i had to do it by myself. i had coach reich come out on a day not many people were there. i made him swear to me to tell anyone else about it. it was my story to tell. really needs to go back to being the old andrew. i think he's ready to do that. the patriots offseason program offically