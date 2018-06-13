Speech to Text for Saturn Petcare will not move to Seelyville

plans to bring a new business to seelyville, indiana fell through. "saturn petcare" was hoping to move into the former "kellogg's snack plant". the company makes wet pet food. it's looking to bring around 200 jobs to the community. now...the business is looking into the old pfizer property in the vigo county industrial part in southern vigo county. the county recently received ownership of "that" property after a deal fell through with "nantworks". also..."taghleef industries" is looking to expand production at