Saturn Petcare will not move to Seelyville

Posted: Tue Jun 12 19:22:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 19:22:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

plans to bring a new business to seelyville, indiana fell through. "saturn petcare" was hoping to move into the former "kellogg's snack plant". the company makes wet pet food. it's looking to bring around 200 jobs to the community. now...the business is looking into the old pfizer property in the vigo county industrial part in southern vigo county. the county recently received ownership of "that" property after a deal fell through with "nantworks". also..."taghleef industries" is looking to expand production at
