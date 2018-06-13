Speech to Text for Moving jail talks forward with a new study

of a new jail -- forward in vigo county that's after last week's public forum by "r-j-s services". the firm recommended nearly doubling the amount of beds at the jail. that number has a lot of "you" talking. news 10s alia blackburn is live from the vigo county jail. she has more on where people are taking their concerns. the conversation of a new jail -- involves a number of players.... talks have gone on for a while -- but county leaders say it's time to act. after last week's public jail forum... it's raising a lot of questions for county leaders. "everybody's in agreement that we need a new jail, the size of it is the question." sgt. steve lockard with the terre haute police department brought his concerns to the vigo county council tuesday night. after r-j-s services proposed 462 beds... lockard said they used that information to help come up with their own study -- factoring in elements like failure rates of the alternative detention programs. these are programs like home detention and work release. "it's not just pick a number of beds and go with it, we have to account for all of those people that are on these programs because they are still technically inmates even though they're not physically detained... so we have to account for those people, we have to have room for them." lockard says it's another layer that he feels is missing from the jail conversation ... while there's no doubt a new facility needs to be built... he says a concern is making sure there's room for those that make up that 28-percent failure rate. "the public needs to understand that we do have good programs in place, however, if there's nowhere to house people that arent conforming to the rules of their release... there's nowhere to put them once they violate the conditions of their release... then there's really no teeth in the programs." and with time ticking for progress on a new facility... council president -- aaron loudermilk -- said the research is there -- now it's time to act. "it's been agreed upon by all parties that our current facility is unconstitutional and its not an adequate and appropriate facility not just for the inmates but also for the people who work there so we need to do soemthing and we need to get there quick." for lockard -- he feels they're on the right track with these studies... he's hopeful it will bring another set of eyes to the conversation. "i think it's great they're willing to put all the players, all the peolpe interested parties together... and everbody talk amongst each other about what we feel the needs are i think there's been a drastic need for law enforcement's opinion in this whole thing and it hink thats been left out." also at tonight's vigo county council meeting...