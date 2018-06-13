Clear
Children's Museum's new rope course

Posted: Tue Jun 12 15:57:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 15:57:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a new exhibit is still off limits. employees are training on the new ropes challenge course and zipline. we got to go inside to get a sneak peak of the new course. it's one of the only ones in indiana. it has more than 20 different elements plus a 43 foot zipline ... it's something your whole family can enjoy. "we're very excited about it. we had a small group in here last night to try it out and the kids and adults loved it. we had kids as young as probably six and adults as old as 80." it'll offically open on tuesday, june 19th. there is an extra cost for the course. we've linked you to that information and tickets at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. a growing number of volunteers
