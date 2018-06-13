Speech to Text for Children's Museum's new rope course

a new exhibit is still off limits. employees are training on the new ropes challenge course and zipline. we got to go inside to get a sneak peak of the new course. it's one of the only ones in indiana. it has more than 20 different elements plus a 43 foot zipline ... it's something your whole family can enjoy. "we're very excited about it. we had a small group in here last night to try it out and the kids and adults loved it. we had kids as young as probably six and adults as old as 80." it'll offically open on tuesday, june 19th. there is an extra cost for the course. we've linked you to that information and tickets at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. a growing number of volunteers