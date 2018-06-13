Speech to Text for 60 year bank anniversary

19-58.. dwight eisenhower was president. elvis was new to the music scene.. and gasoline was only 23 cents a gallon ... it's been 60 years since then.. and "terre haute savings bank" is celebrating the anniversary of one loyal employee.. barbara bruner! bruner has been with the bank since just after her 18th birthday. she has worked in several department positions.. she's still riding her legacy. she's still here working. i don't know how long she plans on working but kinda cool to see someone even 60 years into it to continue to build their legacy bruner joined the bank after graduating from gerstmeyer high school. 60 years! she says she hasn't given any thought to retirement. "andrew luck" is back in action after being out of the game