Two-year-old receives life jacket donation

studios today! news 10's lacey clifton played a role in making it happen. she joins us now to fill us in! if you missed yesterday's newscast-- we introduced you to little kala who lives with cerebral palsy. she didn't have the proper flotation device to go swimming at the deming park pool. but-- that's no longer the case. 'yeah look, look a that! are you excited? you want to go swimming? look at that smile!'" the type of device kala needed was more than her parents could afford. but after our story aired monday-- we took a call into the newsroom. a family wanted to donate their "coast guard approved" life jacket designed for those with cerebral palsy. "i just, i don't even know what to say. thank you guys and the family, you know? this is so awesome, so awesome. we can go swimming!" we wanted to introduce you to tina aukerman. she's a 7th grader at north vermillion junior high school. after seeing kala's story-- she's the one who wanted to donate her old life jacket. tina is living with cerebral palsy too -- and obviously-- has a big heart! also after monday's story -- the parks department says it's started researching how to update it's policies to better serve all patrons. back to you!