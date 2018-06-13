Clear
Mayor Bennett takes his message to Facebook Live

Posted: Tue Jun 12 15:51:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 15:51:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you.. so he's putting it out there, live and in color. mayor duke bennett is taking to facebook. each week, he wants to post a topic or question to the public. they'll be about city issues and projects. he says the social networking site is perfect for reaching out to the community. you can find a link to the mayor's facebook page on our website... wthitv.com. a big surprise unfolded at the wthi-tv
