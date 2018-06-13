Clear
Max Miller passes away

"max miller" spent decades working with many groups. he served on the vigo county park board for 20 years. miller helped with several projects during that time. at one point, he was board president. he also was a founder of "trees inc." people who worked with miller told us he left behind a legacy through his involvement. he had a tremendous influence on the direction of this department, working very closely with our previous superintendent. /// he had his hands in everything. // it was like he was the caregiver of terre haute. his friends tell us he had been sick for a while. but -- even then, he still wanted to be involved with many groups. we've posted information about max miller's funeral services at w- t-h-i t-v dot com. [b15]mayor bennett facebook live-vo 1shot terre haute's mayor wants to get his message directly
