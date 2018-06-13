Speech to Text for The Dance Ordinance Drama continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a violator of the dance party ordinance was in court today. we've introduced you to tommy williams in past news stories. news 10's abby kirk sat through the hearing earlier this morning. she joins us live from the courthouse to tell us about the verdict. the hearing took nearly two hours to get through. tommy williams is putting up a fight for what he says was "wrong." police shut down his birthday party ---at his own home ----because he did not have a permit... nat the judge heard from witnesses tuesday during "tommy williams" trial. he faces charges connected to a violation of the so-called "dance ordinance.." "i am here today to win my case." officers cited williams back in april for hosting a birthday party at his home. police say he needed a "permit" for his party. news 10 first introduced you to "williams" when the initial incident occurred.... we also followed him to court back in may. he denied to pay a fine of 37-dollars .... "it was a birthday party!! barbeque!" terre haute's city attorney, eddie felling, sat alongside "sgt. denzil lewis." ...the terre haute police officer who wrote "williams" a ticket. "sgt. lewis" said the music was too loud .... "it was nice music. no cussing involved. it was just r & b" and more than "50" people were on the property. williams argues everyone at his party was "family." no strangers.... "there shouldn't be no law or citation for celebrating holidays." police said he violated city code by having a "d-j", having no security, and by opening his party up to the public. "if we see somebody walk up to my birthday party...i am not going to turn them down if they are hungry!" a judge didn't make a ruling today. he will discuss announce a date and time to continue this trial on friday. both sgt. denzil and his witness terre haute police officer "adam noel" refused to comment----until a decision is made. reporting live from the vigo county courthouse, abby kirk, news 10, back to you. a long-time environmental leader in the community has died.