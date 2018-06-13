Speech to Text for The rain and severe weather threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the last 72 hours... storm team 10's chris piper is live at a flooded field in vigo county.. he tells us more on how much rain we have seen... and how much more we could expect.. [b8]rain and severe wx threat-live we've seen plenty of rain over the past few days, and with more coming, we bring in the possibility of flooding. in the past 72 hours, national weather service has reported, knox county has gotten over five inches of rain, greene county in bloomfield, over six, and daviess county, four and a half. stick with storm team 10 over these next few days, we'll be sure to keep you posted on the most up to date conditions, for now reporting in vigo county, chris piper, storm team 10. a west terre haute family lost its home in an early