The latest on a Daviess County inmate death

Posted: Tue Jun 12 15:46:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 15:46:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a local inmate died. news 10 told you yesterday, jail staff found 35 year old anne johnson dead inside her cell at the daviess county jail. news 10 has been in contact with the coroner's office. today -- we learned the autopsy performed this morning was inconclusive. now.. they must wait "for the toxicology report". those results could take "3"- to-"4"-weeks. weather forecast
