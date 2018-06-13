Speech to Text for Toddler trapped in Lawrence County Culvert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

getting care after being trapped in a flooded culvert. it happened in sumner, illinois. that's in lawrence county. police told us they received a 9-1-1 call just before 8 o'clock last night. a woman reported a boy was stuck in a culvert on east locust street. police told us he was in the water with family members and got swept away. just minutes later, several agencies responded. they quickly rescued the child. emergency crews ended up transferring the child to "riley hospital for children" i indianapolis. the police chief told us the child is in critical condition. [b5]anne johnson autopsy folo-otsl opn mug investigators are still looking into how