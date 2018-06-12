Clear
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a WTH fire.

The fire started around 4:30 this morning

Posted: Tue Jun 12 10:45:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 10:45:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

about the west terre haute home... destroyed in an early morning fire. investigators are there -- trying to figure out what caused the fire. it started around "4:30" this morning -- on "u-s 150" an wood-land avenue. you can see there on your screen -- the flames ripped through the home. the battallion chief says -- it took "hours" to put out because of the mud on the property. this was a new home under construction. he says -- using the hose in those conditions -- is difficult. [b6]us 150 west th fire-sot vo "when you open the nozzle it's going to push you backwards in the mud. besides being anchored to the building, it's gong to push you back. along with the guys trying to drag the hose through the mud, it taxes you. it wears the guys out, get spent a lot earlier. it's tough on them" the homeowners are very upsest -- as they were expecting to move in soon. police shut down "1-50" -- until crews had the flames under control. it's now open to all drivers. new for you this mid-day -- one person is dead after
