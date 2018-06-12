Speech to Text for Holy Cow Drop

holy cow drop at 4950 wabash ave, terre haute! you buy a square in our pasture of 3,000 squares. we then put a cow in the pasture and wait for the cow to do its magic! if you are lucky enough to have the cow's manure drop in your square, you will win $10,000. for more information about ticket purchase, visit our website at www.cccthdisciples.org . buy your chance to win on friday, june 15 in the parking lot or on the day of the show from 9 am - noon. join us and this is a family event. we have games, bounce houses and activities for the kids. the first 75 kids will win a prize. one of those lucky kids will win a bike! the event is free with free parking, free games, free music, free prizes, free popcorn and a day full of fun. lunch and drinks will be available for purchase. artists will also be selling crafts. a golf scramble will be held on saturday at oak ridge golf course in brazil. check in time is 8 a.m. cost is $60/4 person team. 877-9959, 249-3034 www.cccthdisci ples.org