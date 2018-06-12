Speech to Text for Home destroyed by early morning fire

from western vigo county. that's where a home was destroyed by an early morning fire. news 10's kiley thomas continues to learn more. she joins us live from the scene. kiley - crews are battling a house fire at u.s.highway 150 and woodland avenue in west terre haute. the fire was reported at around 4:30 this morning. no injuries have been reported. police have been called in to provide traffic control. in just a few hours -- president trump will head back to the u-s. that's after -- meeting with