Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Home destroyed by early morning fire

No injuries were reported.

Posted: Tue Jun 12 05:04:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 05:04:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Home destroyed by early morning fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from western vigo county. that's where a home was destroyed by an early morning fire. news 10's kiley thomas continues to learn more. she joins us live from the scene. kiley - crews are battling a house fire at u.s.highway 150 and woodland avenue in west terre haute. the fire was reported at around 4:30 this morning. no injuries have been reported. police have been called in to provide traffic control. in just a few hours -- president trump will head back from western vigo county. that's where a home was destroyed by an early morning fire. news 10's kiley thomas continues to learn more. she joins us live from the scene. kiley - crews are battling a house fire at u.s.highway 150 and woodland avenue in west terre haute. the fire was reported at around 4:30 this morning. no injuries have been reported. police have been called in to provide traffic control. in just a few hours -- president trump will head back to the u-s. that's after -- meeting with from western vigo county. that's where a home was destroyed by an early morning fire. news 10's kiley thomas continues to learn more. she joins us live from the scene. kiley - crews are battling a house fire at u.s.highway 150 and woodland avenue in west terre haute. the fire was reported at around 4:30 this morning. no injuries have been reported. police have been called in to provide traffic control. in just a few hours -- president trump will head back
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It