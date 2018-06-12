Clear
Home destroyed by overnight fire

The home is located on US 150 and Woodland Ave

Posted: Tue Jun 12 03:27:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 05:13:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by an early morning house fire. It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Crews were called to U.S. Highway 150 and Woodland Avenue in West Terre Haute. The homeowners say the home was newly built, and they were making plans to move in. No injuries were reported. U.S. 150 was expected to be closed until at least 7 a.m. at this location.
