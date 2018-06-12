Clear
Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Jun 11 20:29:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 20:29:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. south wind around 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. southwest wind around 6 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

