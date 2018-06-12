Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today." tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. south wind around 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. southwest wind around 6 mph. of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. south wind around 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. southwest wind around 6 mph. [528]kevin throws to break of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. south wind around 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. southwest wind around 6 mph. [528]kevin throws to break it may not happen right away... but your ability to use your favorite apps and