The answer to food insecurity?

and hoosier kids are weighing in high too with more overweight in indiana than each neighboring state. news 10's heather good joins us now with more on how the numbers are linked to another big problem and what's being done to help. [522]childhood obesity- front pkg the indiana youth institute reports one in three hoosier kids between the ages of 10 and seventeen are overweight. experts say... there are several contributing factors and one is "food insecurity." some people simply do not have access to affordable healthy food. i hit the road to learn more about a mobile market and how it's helping families get healthy. covered: "it is a food desert area. we need options that's for sure." john morris is a regular shopper at this mobile market in montezuma, indiana. john morris says, "well things that are not available in the local area, the fruits and vegetables. he has a pretty good selection and pretty good prices." montezuma is considered what experts call a food desert. there is little access to fresh produce here. that's why the wabash valley united way brings it's mobile market here each monday afternoon. shoppers can buy items just like you'd find in a typical grocery store and pay with cash or card... including snap. abby desboro says, "they wonder where their next meal is going to come from and so they'll do whatever is least expensive." abby desboro is the wabash valley united way marketing and communications director. she explains food insecurity contributes to the greater obesity problem. desboro says, "if you just think about it, i mean, it's one thing to get in your car and drive somewhere but if you have to get on multiple buses to get to the grocery store and then you can only take what you can carry in your two hands that can be really difficult for some families so they'll get whatever can go the farthest for them." the mobile market makes stops across the valley to help people who would have a diffult time accessing healthy food otherwise. shoppers like morris say the service has been helpful. morris says, "there are not a lot of opportunities for people to be able to shop for produce in the area and we're just always looking for options and this has been a good one." there are more programs out there to keep hoosiers healthy. for more information about the mobile market... we've got a link on our website. you can also call 2-1-1 for help finding programs right for you. i'll