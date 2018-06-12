Clear
The Cook Road Bridge

is paying off. last may-- the cook road bridge washed out due to major flooding. the bridge had two large culverts under it. that caused lots of debris to get stuck in the area-- making flooding worse. we checked on the new bridge design monday. crews say water and debris are flowing much more smoothly. officials say if things dry up tuesday-- the bridge should be opened soon. the repeal of net neutrality is officially in
