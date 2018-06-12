Speech to Text for School board votes Dr. Haworth in

she join us now with reaction from dr. haworth and board members. the real work begins now... for new superintendent dr. robert haworth... after a unanimous vote was handed down -- he's already learning that trust is everything in vigo county. months of searching for a new superintendent .... all lead up to this moment... nats "ms. patel has moved to approved the superintendent's employment contract... " it was a packed house monday night -- as many waited to officially hear who would lead vigo county schools. nats "i realize that there are big shoes to fill for this job." after a unanimous vote -- that person is now dr. robert haworth. "regardless of the process, trust is not given... trust is earned." and as the new superintendent -- he realizes there is work to do. nats "i think that the most important thing that i want to happen is that this community heals." board members -- mel burks and paul lockhart -- expressed the need to rebuild the community's trust. that's after they shared their concerns about the selection process and being open with the public. board president -- jackie lower -- said learning vigo county will be the challenge for haworth. "he comes from a community that's similar... but yet he needs to come to know us and what our wants are." and that's what haworth says he plans to do... looking to build on not only the current school corporation success -- but the trust of those who helped create it. "you start building that transparency... that transparency leads to predictability and that's what really leads to trust. it doesn't start with this happening today ... it is every day in the job and how you are meeting and greeting the folks that make this such a great community... great school corporation." the real work begins now... haworth said he'll begin his first day on the job -- july 2nd. reporting in terre haute -- alia blackburn -- back to you.