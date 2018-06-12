Speech to Text for Braden Scott earns All-American honor

third team all- american.... your watching video of scott pitching with the lakers in high school... he's spent the last two years with olney central, this past season the lefty was 11-3 on the mound, with a ridiculous 1.83 era and 118 strikeouts ... all three of those.... wins, era and strikeouts were tops on the team.... braden will be continuing his baseball career next year at division one murray state..... the indiana boys basketball all-star team