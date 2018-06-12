Speech to Text for A.J. Reed red hot

again.... the lefty slugger hit two homers last night and drove in six runs for fresno in their 12-8 win..... reed has now homered in three straight games....four of his last five and he has five long balls in his last five games.... for the season he's batting .275 with 15 home runs and 54 rbi ..... aj currently leads all of triple-a in rbi and is third in homers ..... [e4]braden scott all american-vo former shakamak star braden scott has been named a junior college baseball third team all- american.... your watching video of scott pitching with the lakers in high