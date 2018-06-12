Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

A.J. Reed red hot

Former TH South star swinging a hot bat

Posted: Mon Jun 11 19:49:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 19:49:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for A.J. Reed red hot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again.... the lefty slugger hit two homers last night and drove in six runs for fresno in their 12-8 win..... reed has now homered in three straight games....four of his last five and he has five long balls in his last five games.... for the season he's batting .275 with 15 home runs and 54 rbi ..... aj currently leads all of triple-a in rbi and is third in homers ..... [e4]braden scott all american-vo former shakamak star braden scott has been named a junior college baseball third team all- american.... your watching video of scott pitching with the lakers in high
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It