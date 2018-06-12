Speech to Text for Hart Street Bridge Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" is live in vincennes right now. we'll go to him now with more on how this will affect your commute. construction has begun on the hart street bridge. but as you can see behind me, traffic will be slow going during the project. the hart street bridge. if you live in vincennes theres a good chance you cross over it daily. but for the next few weeks, things will be slow going. "it's just a general bridge rehab. we'll put a new 2 inch concrete surface. we'll paint all the steel on the bridge. new ends joints. new sidewalk repairs. it's a full scale rehab to restore the life of the bridge." the $750,000 rehab project is funded with a cost share between the state and federal government. at about 50 years old, the project hopes to keep the bridge in use for years to come. "the added work will give 20 to 25 years of life." as with any road construction, the question always comes back to traffic delays. with this project, indot area engineer andrew pinkstaff says they are working hard to keep traffic flowing. "we'll be maintaining one lane in each directon throughout the duration. so right now they're working on the inside couple lanes of the bridge. so once we get the new concrete overlay on that section then we'll switch out to the outsides, get the traffic into the middle." along with traffic on the bridge, the city has also been coordinating with indot while they work on the main street project. "we're going to try to hold off enclosing main street until that project is done. traffic is going to be restricted on hart street over 41 so we imagine that'll divert some traffic over to main street, they parallel each other." though there may be added congestion, pinkstaff says the work is imporant for this bridge. "this bridge is very heavily used. as you've said, there are several different business. students and teachers coming back from school whenever school is in session. it'll be imporant that we get that new ride surface and we preserve this bridge for future use." pinkstaff tells me the project was planned for june and july to avoid school traffic. the project looks to wrap up in late july. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10.