Speech to Text for Clinton, Indiana storm damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

means the severe weather season. storm team 10's chris piper is live in terre haute. he joins us now with more on what some people experienced with this storm. patrece and rondrell, i'm live here in terre haute. you can see behind me some of the aftermath from our weekend storms. however, terre haute wasn't the only town that got hit, and some towns got hit much harder. a weekend of severe weather means clean up once the weather breaks. limbs were down all over the city of clinton, indiana. one of those limbs hit a little too close to home for local resident jim hendrix. "just then a car went by, and about a second after the car went by, a big tree limb fell out of the tree outside and just missed the car, and if it had been a minute earlier or a minute later, those people would've been seriously injured or maybe killed." hendrix owns the ninth street general store in clinton. although his store didn't take any damage, he says this tree has been a problem before. "this is the second one. and that's the reason i was so happy to see the mayor come out, because chances are, the third one, and there's two more giant limbs up there that could come out at any time. it could hurt someone, or at the very least, do several thousand dollars damage to the building." once the limbs broke off in the storm, part of the road was completely covered, making already hazardous travel almost impossible. "it covered the entire north lane going north. now the south lane on ninth street was somewhat covered, but the north lane was completely covered with a tree, which the base was about eighteen inches around and probably weighed seven or eight hundred pounds." but the good news is, hendrix has nothing but praise for the people cleaning up the damage. "they're making plans to take this tree out. this is the second time we've lots a big limb on that tree. it belongs to the adjacent property, but it's a safety hazard, and they made an assessment of it, and they're going to take the tree out because of the danger." which just goes to show how helpful neighbors can be after severe weather. now with more rain on the way, stick with storm team 10 for the latest weather updates, to make sure you and your family are safe. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. the vigo county school board will officially vote on its new superintendent