Speech to Text for Problems at the Deming Park pool

news 10's lacey clifton share's how it all started at the pool this weekend. that's right. the steiner's daughter kala was fascinated with the swimmers of this weekend's special olympics. but when they took her for a swim of her own-they ran into complications. kala steiner is a special little girl. she has cerebral palsy-- but that doesn't keep her from moving! nat this weekend-- her parents tried to introduce her to swimming at deming park pool. but it didn't go as planned. "'excuse me sir, are you planning on using that in the pool? because you can't.' so we explned to her that kala had cerebral palsy and we needed it to help us hold her in the water. and she said, 'oh'. so she called the manager over and we explained again to the manager and she told us that they couldn't make any exceptions." the pool rules state life jackets or floating devices must be u-s coast guard approved. steiner says the kind needed for kala's condition is more than they can afford. but he didn't think an exception to the rule was too much to ask. "ada is there for that purpose. to make exceptions. reasonable modifications to a regular way of doing things to allow her to play with the other kids." "so after being asked to leave the deming pool-- steiner says they were able to find a place for kala to swim. but unfortunately there weren't any other people in the pool. he says that by not being able to swim with others-- that's what kala is missing out on, is that social interaction." "she couldn't observe other children doing neuro typcial and normal behavior. and that's what we want for her, is to be able to act and play with all of her peers." news 10 spoke with parks superintendent eddie bird. he says he understands the parents frustration -- but safety is something the have to enforce. "my staff offered the chair, they offered they could swim with her as long as they held her. it's just that floating device is not a safe floating device and something we would let anyone use in the pool." ultimately -- steiner hopes by speaking out in this case-- it opens the door for future swimmers with disabilities. after my interview with bird-- he reached out to say the pool is researching ways to update its policies and practices when it comes to floatation devices. bird hopes the changes will provide a better pool experience for "all" patrons. back to you.