Speech to Text for Daviess County inmate found dead in cell

indiana. that's where a woman put in jail just days ago...is found dead in her cell this morning. we told you friday on news 10.. anne johnson was arrested in connection to a daviess county investigation. an investigation that turned up drugs, guns and cash at "several" locations. johnson was booked in the daviess county jail on charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana.. according to a release from the sheriff's office...the jail staff found the 35 year old woman unresponsive in her cell around 6 o'clock this morning. an autopsy is set for tomorrow. three people are facing federal charges in