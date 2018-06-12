Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Daviess County inmate found dead in cell

Daviess County inmate found dead in cell

Posted: Mon Jun 11 15:08:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 15:08:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Daviess County inmate found dead in cell

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana. that's where a woman put in jail just days ago...is found dead in her cell this morning. we told you friday on news 10.. anne johnson was arrested in connection to a daviess county investigation. an investigation that turned up drugs, guns and cash at "several" locations. johnson was booked in the daviess county jail on charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana.. according to a release from the sheriff's office...the jail staff found the 35 year old woman unresponsive in her cell around 6 o'clock this morning. an autopsy is set for tomorrow. three people are facing federal charges in
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It