New dangerous pills hit the street

good evening and thanks for joining us. the pills can look a lot like "opioid pills" but they're much more powerful! news 10's abby kirk reached out to "western indiana recovery services" they say they have seen "one" case" already. abby joins us now live in the newsroom with an important warning. [b2]blue pill opioids-nwsrm pkg these pills can contain other substances, including "deadly" doses of opioids...lik "fentanyl." and---it has medical experts worried. nat there is a new pill officials have their eye on.... "this individual thought he was taking oxy 30s like he normally does and that's why he was so surprised...next thing he knew...he woke up in the emergency room." what is called the "blues" coul be making it's way to the terre haute area. "i said were they blue by chance? he said yes ...and that's when i got curious." christian shaw is a doctor at western indiana recovery services---- an opioid treatment program of the hamilton center---- he says he has received one recent overdose connected to these specific pills. "an exaggeration of an intoxication or high that they are feeling to the point that in certain cases...that they just are out." the "blues" could be mistaken for "oxycodone" pills.... but---take a closer look....doctor shaw says they contain a variety of drugs----including cocaine, lidocaine, methamphetami ne, and or "fentanyl." "fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is normally used in surgery and in certain outpatient pain management treatments." laced with fentanyl---this makes the pills a "powerful" opioid. doctor shaw says the pills can be up to "100" times stronger than morphine! "it's very strong. and if its taken with herioin or if its mistaken...it has the power to cause overdose with very very small amounts." we reached out to the drug enforcement adminstration--- -they say they have seen several cases across the state. on the other hand the vigo county drug task force says they didn't know anything about the so called "blues" pills. "my hope is that these pills don't end up here because it could be disastrous quite quickly if these become common on the streets." doctor shaw encourages anyone and everyone to call them and learn more about their program. we will have a link with their information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. back to you.