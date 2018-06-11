Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jun 11 09:23:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 09:23:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the area still has the energy to make stronger storms, so keep an eye to the sky. showers and storms will still be part of the picture tonight, a low at 69. unsettled weather again tomorrow; showers and storms, a high at 88. [c3]tony awards mon vo-vo the tony awards were given out last night -- recognizing the best of be ruled out for the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms look possible. the area still has the energy to make stronger storms, so keep an eye to the sky. showers and storms will still be part of the picture tonight, a low at 69. unsettled weather again tomorrow; showers and storms, a high at 88. be ruled out for the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms look possible. the area still has the energy to make stronger storms, so keep an eye to the sky. showers and storms will still be part of the picture tonight, a low at 69. unsettled weather again tomorrow; showers and storms, a high at 88. the tony awards were given out last night -- be ruled out for the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms look possible. the area still has the energy to make stronger storms, so keep an eye to the sky. showers and storms will still be part of the picture tonight, a low at 69. unsettled weather again tomorrow; showers and storms, a high at 88. the tony awards were given out last night --
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Continued showers and occasional storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It