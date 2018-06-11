Clear
Three people charged in connection with the deaths of Officer Rob Pitts & Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

Federal authorities announced charges against three people in connection with the deaths of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett and Terre Haute Officer Rob Pitts.

Posted: Mon Jun 11 09:09:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 09:09:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

"3" people accused of illegally buying guns used to kill indiana officers -- will face federal charges. authorities held a news conference in indianapolis this morning. that's regarding the deaths of boone county deputy "jacob pickett" -- and terre haute officer "rob pitts." the department of justice -- and the united states attorney "josh minkler" announced the charges. terre haute police were in attendance. "fox 59" says -- "2" people f terre haute are now facing federal charges. that's "tiffany dean" -- and "levi brenton". "minkler" say -- "tiffany dean" -- is accused of buying a gun.. lying.. saying it was for herself.. then gave it to her brother, "levi." "minkler" says -- that gun... was later used to kill officer rob pitts. both of them are now in custody. they face "10" year sentences, if convicted. according to the f-b-i -- "93" officers were killed in the line of duty last year. we have new information on a multi-vehicle crash on i-70. it happened on saturday evening -- near the
