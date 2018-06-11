Speech to Text for Three people charged in connection with the deaths of Officer Rob Pitts & Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

"3" people accused of illegally buying guns used to kill indiana officers -- will face federal charges. authorities held a news conference in indianapolis this morning. that's regarding the deaths of boone county deputy "jacob pickett" -- and terre haute officer "rob pitts." the department of justice -- and the united states attorney "josh minkler" announced the charges. terre haute police were in attendance. "fox 59" says -- "2" people f terre haute are now facing federal charges. that's "tiffany dean" -- and "levi brenton". "minkler" say -- "tiffany dean" -- is accused of buying a gun.. lying.. saying it was for herself.. then gave it to her brother, "levi." "minkler" says -- that gun... was later used to kill officer rob pitts. both of them are now in custody. they face "10" year sentences, if convicted. according to the f-b-i -- "93" officers were killed in the line of duty last year.