Speech to Text for Suspect in Noblesville West Middle School shooting makes initial court appearance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a student and teacher at noblesville west middle school -- was in court this morning. we're told -- the "13" year old -- showed little to no emotion. the judge -- read the "11" charges the teen would face... if he'd been charged as an adult. including attempted murder. the teen is not being identified... because he is a juvenile. the majority of today's hearing focused on the charges against the teen -- and what legal options he will have in the future. [b9]federal gun charges-vo also new for