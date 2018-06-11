Clear
Strawberry Fest

Thursday June 14, at 10am -8pm. $6 can get you the works, strawberries, ice cream and a biscuit.

kick off summer at strawberry fest 2018 on thursday. it'll take place in downtown terre haute on 6th and ohio streets. it runs from 10 am through 8 pm. for just six dollars you can get the works, that's strawberries, ice cream, and a biscuit. for more information on the event, you can call 812-232-8880. you can also head over to www.firstchurchth.org. new this year... additional seating and new music! advance orders can be made at any time up until 4 p.m. on strawberry fest day.
