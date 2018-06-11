Speech to Text for Silver Alert cancelled for missing man

thanks for joining us. i'm alia blackburn. a statewide silver alert is now cancelled. that's new information.. into our newsroom.. within the last "30"-minutes. news 10 just spoke to linton police. they tell us.. "73"-year-old "robert kennedy" has been located. he is reportedly alive and well. no other details were given. a statewide silver alert was issued for "kennedy" yesterday afternoon by indiana state police. now.. moving onto weather. parts of our viewing area remain under watches