Speech to Text for Local police and firefighters honors fallen heroes with special ceremony.

the men and women who protect and serve every day. the fallen heroes ceremony is a yearly tradition that honors those who gave their life while trying to keep you and your families safe. news 10s garrett brown was there.. he joins us in the studio to explain the true meaning behind this ceremony. the wabash valley has already been through a lot this year with the loss of officer rob pitts of the terre haute police department. that's what made an annual tradition of the terre haute fire department even more meaningful for the community. the block around the terre haute fire and police museum was shutdown sunday. that's as officers and civilians came to pay their respects for local heroes in the community. "just to keep the people who served the people who died on the line of duty doing it in everybody's thoughts." the fallen heroes day ceremony is an event held every year. it honors those in the terre haute community who lost their lives serving. many were there for officer rob pitts who died in may. this ceremony was a special way to honor his life and his sacrifice. "obviously we wish it didn't happen the way it did but unfortunately he lost his life protecting our community and we just have to remember that and remember robs legacy and keep that going forward." each ring of the bell served to remember a fallen officer from the terre haute police, vigo county sheriffs office, as well as the terre haute and vigo county fire departments. but more importantly this event is for the family members of these victims. showing there service will not be forgotten. "it means a lot to the fire department to put on this event but it means even more to the family members that come back year after year and that's what means a lot to the fire department. seeing the family members come back to honor their loved ones." even though the ceremony lasted an hour. it's the memory of these fallen heroes that will live on forever... "that again their not forgotten, they'll never be forgotten as long as this ceremony's around." a reminder that protecting and serving our community -- comes with a cost we will never forget. in terre haute garrett brown. news 10.