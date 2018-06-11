Speech to Text for Storm Damage and Power Outages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keeping you up to date -- with the storms overnight. news 10's kiley thomas is live in fairview to show you damage -- they're dealing with this morning. //////// we are just north of clinton right now. rain -- just keeps coming. i want to show you what some people are dealing with! the homeowner here tells us -- this tree fell down in the storms yesterday. take a look at how close this is to the house! only about a foot away from crushing some of the house. the homeowner says he wasn't home when it happened -- so thankfully no injuries. he's still without power this morning. this is the case with 1-thousand of people in the wabash valley. about "800" people are duke energy customers. we're talking anywhere from "eugene" to brazil. over 200 customers with "win energy" still don't have power. the majority live in vigo county. we're going to reach out to win energy and duke energy to see when the power for those customers will be restored. we'll let you know what we learn in our next 30 minutes. live in vermillion county -- kt news 10. happening now -- president donald trump is