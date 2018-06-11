Clear
A stationary front is parked right over the central part of the News 10 viewing area

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms, hot and humid. High: 86° Monday Night: Showers slow down. Cloudy. Low: 69° Tuesday: Showers still possible. Partly sunny. High: 87°

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Continued showers and occasional storms.
